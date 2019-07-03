Alfredo Gonzalez, Jr. of Conroe, Texas went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2019. He had been fighting a battle with being sick for a very long time. He was born August 20, 1937 in Brownsville, Texas to Alfredo and Aurora Lartigue Gonzalez. His family moved to Temperance, Michigan where he graduated from Bedford High School in 1956. He had a love of Country and Airplanes so he joined the United States Air Force. He served with pride from 1960-1964 at Travis Air Force Base. He married the love of his life, Carleen Beeker on February 8, 1964 in Vacaville, California. They moved back to Indiana where they started a family and he started his aviation career. He worked for Purdue Airlines while going to school to get his A & P License. He wanted to work on the Jet Aircraft so he moved his family to Houston, Texas. He got a job as an A & P Mechanic with Texas International, which later became Continental Airlines. He was a Lead Technician and loved to work on DC-9's and MD 80 Airplanes. He retired after 23 years. He was a mechanic at heart and loved to work on cars, trucks, lawn mowers, airplanes, and anything else he could turn with a wrench. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was loved by many. Once he retired, his focus was on his family, especially his grandchildren. He love taking them fishing and teaching them life lessons. He was a great man with a great capacity for love. His smile was a ray of sunshine and his heart was a big as the ocean.



Alfredo was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Eunice Vossen. He is survived by his wife Carleen Gonzalez, children Cara Jo Landaverde and husband Fernando, Alfredo Scott Gonzalez, Angeline Saunders and husband Mike, James Otha Gonzalez and wife Melissa, and Delores Laubscher and husband Andre; grandchildren Bridgette Gonzalez, Caroline Cline, Bailey Odom, Joshua Odom, Joseph Gonzalez, Jeremiah Gonzalez, Melody Gonzalez, John Saunders, and Jesse Odom; great grandchild Autumn Belle Izaguirre; brothers Ciro Gonzalez and Nar Gonzalez and sisters Nelly Baliko and Edna Bournes.



Graveside services will be held at Justus Cemetery in Oxford, IN 10:00 AM Saturday July 6, Pastor Linda Sproull officiating, with military rites by the American Legion. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN is caring for the Gonzalez family. Memories and condolences may be left at



www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on July 3, 2019