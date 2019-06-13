|
|
Alice A. Fellure
Attica - Alice Adaline (Clute) Fellure, 85, rural Attica, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 5:40 a.m.
Alice was born on the family farm near Fowler. She was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Vera F. (Forshey) Clute. Alice was raised in rural Fowler, graduating from Fowler High School in 1951. She later moved to Warren County in 1953 and has lived there for the past 66 years.
Alice was a homemaker and also helped her husband on the farm. She had served as trustee in Warren Township for three terms. She was an active member of the Riverview United Methodist Church in Independence. She was a 50 year member of the West Lebanon Order of the Eastern Star Chapter # 162. Alice enjoyed history and was a member of the Warren County Historical Society.
On June 15, 1952, Alice married Merle E. Fellure in the Swannington EUB Church near Fowler. He preceded her in death on November 3, 1999.
Alice leaves behind two daughters, Valerie F. (Terry) Lemming, Attica and Janine K. (David) Phillips, Veedersburg; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Fellure, Attica; seven grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Booth, Fowler; Jessi (Matt) Weaver, Noblesville; Tracey Lemming, Chapel Hill, NC; Abigail (fiancé-Jake) High, Attica; Samantha (Brian) Bayless, Waynetown; Weston Phillips, Alexandria, VA and Caleb Phillips, Veedersburg; great-grandchildren, Emma Booth, Claire Booth, Ruby Booth, Allison High, Luke Weaver, twins Riley and Vivian Weaver and Alek Bayless; a brother, Donald L. (Janet) Clute, Fowler She was preceded in death by a son, Steven E. Fellure.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, June 16th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. with an Order of the Eastern Star service at 4:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 17th, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Jordan and Rev. Mike Link officiating. Burial will follow in the Justus Cemetery, Oxford, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverview United Methodist Church or the Warren County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 13, 2019