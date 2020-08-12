Alice Ann LaRocca
Lafayette - Alice Ann LaRocca, 81: Forever a loyal and loving daughter of God and His son Jesus Christ, was called to the Glory of Heaven on the morning of Sunday, August 9, 2020 from Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
Alice, the devoted, caring and loving wife of the surviving Paul J. LaRocca, who she joined in the Holy Matrimony on June 8, 1963, was born to the late Paul and Gladys (Batta) Corbett on November 29, 1938, in Lafayette. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1956.
After high school graduation, Alice worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital as Secretary to the Administrator. A position she held at the time of, and for a short time after, her marriage to Paul.
Alice enjoyed and thrived in many family, spiritual, church-related and other arenas. Nobody participated in the enhanced family projects, family outings, family goals and family meals more than Alice. Those who knew Alice always had to wonder whether she took crushed peppercorns and all of those other ingredients with her in the Motor Home so that she could make her "Italian Beef" specialty during the many trips she, Paul and the boys took together. That spectacular journey along the path of child raising, with all the stops along the way, energized Alice always.
But Alice pursued so much more. A member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and the St. Francis High School Alumni Association, Alice never ignored and faithfully cherished her Lord and the duties she felt and saw as being a part of her soul.
Alice devoted herself to St. Jude Thaddeus, helper in desperate cases, and not only provided help in such cases, she financed the printing and distribution of literature and teaching of the Saint through St. Joseph Chapel at Central Catholic High School for youth of her Church. Alice also encouraged and undertook the ministry of the use of prayer candles. Not only did Alice on a daily basis, pray for many people, she distributed countless prayer candles to others.
Apart from family, spiritual and religious activities, Alice loved her professional endeavors. For more than 40 exciting years, Alice was a Shaklee Nutritional and Cleaning Products Distributor.
Alice activated action, wonderful frolics with family and friends. Carefree laughs and good times at the lake cottage, and much more. There in hospital as her disease became terminal, had a smile, as Alice quipped, "I guess this does it for trips to the Casino!" Alice loved her family, her Lord and her life.
Surviving along with her husband are her sons Anthony M. (Jennifer) LaRocca, Sr. of Wilmington, DE, Andrew P. (Melinda) LaRocca of Acworth, GA, Adam J. (Nicole) LaRocca of Greenwood, grandchildren Anthony, Jacob, Zachary, Michael, Charles, Sophia and Daniel.
Also surviving are her sisters Reatha (Marvin) Meyer of Brooklyn, MI, and Margaret C. (Kenneth) Ade of West Lafayette. Alice was preceded in death by sisters Dorothea Corbett, Rosemary Wilson, Mildred Flanagan and Patricia Gagnon.
Due to COVID, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 22nd at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Father Timothy Alkire officiating. Entombment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Catholic School System, St. Francis High School Scholarship Fund or Franciscan Hospice in Alice Ann's memory. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com