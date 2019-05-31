Services
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home
9 W North St
Remington, IN 47977
(219) 261-2177
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Remington Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Hensler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice "Jean" Hensler


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice "Jean" Hensler Obituary
Alice "Jean" Hensler

Mesa, AZ - Alice "Jean" Hensler, 99, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Remington, passed away May 28, 2019 at Eden Adult Care Facility of Mesa.

She was born May 1, 1920 in Rensselaer to the late Clyde and Mary (Collier) Ricker. She was a 1938 graduate from Brook High School. Her marriage was to Glen Hensler on January 30, 1942 in Rensselaer; he preceded her in death in 1979.

Jean was a past member of the Remington United Methodist Church.

Surviving are children, Richard Hensler of Berea, OH, and Nancy (Don) Shirk of Mesa, AZ; 2 granddaughters, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Sue Tyler.

Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband are siblings, James T. Ricker, and Dr. Stanley Ricker. She is also preceded by a grandson, Brian Hensler.

A graveside service will be held at 1 PM (EST) Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Remington Cemetery.

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home
Download Now