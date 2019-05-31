Alice "Jean" Hensler



Mesa, AZ - Alice "Jean" Hensler, 99, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Remington, passed away May 28, 2019 at Eden Adult Care Facility of Mesa.



She was born May 1, 1920 in Rensselaer to the late Clyde and Mary (Collier) Ricker. She was a 1938 graduate from Brook High School. Her marriage was to Glen Hensler on January 30, 1942 in Rensselaer; he preceded her in death in 1979.



Jean was a past member of the Remington United Methodist Church.



Surviving are children, Richard Hensler of Berea, OH, and Nancy (Don) Shirk of Mesa, AZ; 2 granddaughters, 6 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Sue Tyler.



Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband are siblings, James T. Ricker, and Dr. Stanley Ricker. She is also preceded by a grandson, Brian Hensler.



A graveside service will be held at 1 PM (EST) Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Remington Cemetery.



Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on May 31, 2019