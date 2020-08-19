Alice Jones
Lafayette - Alice Jones, age 86, died peacefully in her sleep on August 16, 2020. She was born in 1933 to Frances and Vester Wright in Crown Point, IN.
She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Jones Jr. The much loved mother of Bonnie Louise Barclay (David), Shirley Jean Calhoon (Jimmy), the late Alice Marie Bledsoe, Sherri Lynn Howard (Kevin), Carolyn Dianne Beagle (Brad). The best Mammaw ever to 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren.
She was also survived by sisters Peggy Kazen, Nancy Ewoldt (Russell), brothers Richard Wright (Mary), Bobby Wright (Shirley). She was preceded in death by brothers Vester Wright, Walter Wright and Billie Wright and sisters Lucille Henke and Helen Wright.
Alice worked as a mail carrier in Lafayette and was the first woman to retire from the Lafayette Post Office. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Sociable Sisters and really enjoyed all their activities. Her hobbies were gardening, bird watching and reading. What she loved most was spending time with family and her role as mammaw.
Services for Alice will be private for Immediate family only at Soller Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909 on Friday August 21. Entombment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com