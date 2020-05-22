Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Alice Krecek

Alice Krecek Obituary
Alice Krecek

Lafayette - Alice M. (Hoagland) Krecek, 103, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Mulberry Health.

She was born November 27, 1916 in Veedersburg, IN, to the late William Hoagland and Prudence (Minnick) Hoagland. Alice grew up in Stone Bluff, IN and spent most of her adult life in Lafayette and Monticello.

On November 8, 1937 she married Charles E. Krecek in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1990.

Alice was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. She was also a career homemaker and was skilled in sewing and cooking. She loved to dance and play euchre and bridge. Alice also enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Most of all she loved her family greatly.

Surviving are her children: Patricia "Pat" Lawson of Lafayette, Nancy McNeely Higdon (husband, Joe) of Lafayette and Charles Michael "Mike" Krecek (wife, Annette) of White Lake, MI. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Charles, she is preceded in death by her brother William Kirk Hoagland, sisters Florence McCormick, Mildred Kelley and Geneva Quinlan and son-in-law Mike Lawson.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to or Central Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 22 to May 24, 2020
