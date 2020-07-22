Alice Krecek
Lafayette - Alice M. (Hoagland) Krecek, 103, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Mulberry Health.
She was born November 27, 1916 in Veedersburg, IN, to the late William Hoagland and Prudence (Minnick) Hoagland. Alice grew up in Stone Bluff, IN and spent most of her adult life in Lafayette and Monticello.
On November 8, 1937 she married Charles E. Krecek in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1990.
Alice was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. She was also a career homemaker and was skilled in sewing and cooking. She loved to dance and play euchre and bridge. Alice also enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Most of all she loved her family greatly.
Surviving are her children: Patricia "Pat" Lawson of Lafayette, Nancy McNeely Higdon (husband, Joe) of Lafayette and Charles Michael "Mike" Krecek (wife, Annette) of White Lake, MI. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Charles, she is preceded in death by her brother William Kirk Hoagland, sisters Florence McCormick, Mildred Kelley and Geneva Quinlan and son-in-law Mike Lawson.
Memorial visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1pm - 2pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 2pm at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. All attendees will be required to wear masks. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Central Presbyterian Church. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website. Share memories and condolence online at: www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com