Alice Marcile Eddy
West Lafayette - Alice Marcile Eddy passed away on September 24, 2019. Marcile was born to Lebbeus and Estella Francis on September 4, 1924 in Alma, Missouri. After graduating from Central Missouri State with a BS in Education, she taught English and Music at Hughesville, Missouri, where she met her husband of 58 years, Max Eddy. After Max completed his doctorate from the University of Missouri, they moved to West Lafayette in 1956. Marcile worked at home raising her five sons before embarking on a decades-long career in community service. She was the Director of the Volunteer Bureau from 1977-93, and upon retirement was called "the heart and soul of volunteerism in Greater Lafayette." She was very proud to have the volunteer of the year award presented in her name. She then volunteered at the Red Cross and served as a board member from 1995-2000. In addition, she was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for twelve years, as well as working for Lafayette Urban Ministry.
Besides her family, the joy of her life was working with the youth at Federated Church. Over the course of a half-century, she mentored hundreds of high school students through her and Max's work with the youth group and Sunday school classes. She retired from teaching Sunday school at age 92. It was not uncommon to find her chatting with current or former students in her living room at 1 a.m. News of her illness brought tearful remembrances from former students ranging in age from 25 to 73. Besides her work with youth, she also served in many leadership positions in the church, which was truly the center of her life. Her "Thursday morning group" was very near to her heart right up to the end of her life.
Marcile is survived by her sons Michael (Yvonne), Chris (Jamie), Steven (Mary), Robert (Melissa), and daughter-in-law Lisa, along with 14 beloved grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Max, and son, Mark, along with her brothers, Lyman and Cecil, and sister Violet.
Those wishing to contribute may give to the Greater Lafayette Volunteer Bureau or CASA for Kids.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Federated Church, 2400 Sycamore Lane, West Lafayette, IN 47906.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Federated Church with Rev. John Williams officiating.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 25, 2019