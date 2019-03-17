|
|
Alice Norfleet
Montmorenci - Alice Marie (Clapp) (Nichols) Norfleet, 92, a lifelong resident of Montmorenci, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at her home. She was born February 2, 1927 in Montmorenci to the late Charles and Mabel (Gear) Clapp.
She graduated from Montmorenci High School in 1945. GO TIGERS!
She married Avery Norfleet on August 26, 1956; he died August 2, 2016. She is survived by her children: Phyllis (Ski) Kasowski - Derby, KS; Karen E. Nichols - Lafayette, IN; and Tom (Nancie) Norfleet - Chesterfield, VA; Avery's daughter: Jerri (Jim) Simmons - Frostproof, FL; 3 grandchildren: John Kasowski - Derby, KS; Laura (Brian) Mathes - Indianapolis; and Greg Norfleet - Boston, MA; 2 precious great-grandchildren: Triston Kasowski and Sam Mathes; and sister-in-law: Wilma Clapp; as well as a lifelong circle of friends. She is preceded in death by 2 brothers - Harry D. Clapp & Donnie J. (Jane) Clapp.
Graveside service will take place on, Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Montmorenci Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Montmorenci Alumni (3925 Ann Ave., Lafayette), the Otterbein Area Volunteer Fire & Rescue, and/or the North American Butterfly Association. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Alice's Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Alice.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 17, 2019