Alice T. Robinson
Oxford - Alice T. (Gramman) Robinson, 91, of Oxford, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 14, 1929 in Fowler, she was the daughter of Mike and Clara (Fledderman) Gramman. Alice resided in Oxford for the past 59 years. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Grade School in Fowler and graduated from Fowler High School 1947.
On January 27, 1951, she married Darold W. Robinson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fowler, IN. They were happily married for 58 years. Darold preceded her in death on August 27, 2009.
Alice worked at Landis & Gyr for over 20 years, retiring in 1991. She was an active member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford.
Surviving are a daughter, Kay (Glen) Schurr of Fowler; two sons: Donald Robinson of Oxford and Kenneth (Deb) Robinson of The Villages, FL; 9 grandchildren: Matt, Emily, and Amy Robinson, Matt and Greg Edge, Craig and Dessa Schurr, Lena Atkinson, Erik Robinson; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters Lillian Bennett of Fowler and Anita (Jim) Schmensky of Channahon, IL and one brother David (Mary Lou) Gramman of Darlington, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Diane; a son, Virgil; five brothers and five sisters.
Private funeral services will be held on Saturday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford, with Fr. Thomas J. Haan officiating. Interment will follow in Oxford Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elara Caring Hospice. Memories and condolences may be left online at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to care for the Robinson family.
Oxford - Alice T. (Gramman) Robinson, 91, of Oxford, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 14, 1929 in Fowler, she was the daughter of Mike and Clara (Fledderman) Gramman. Alice resided in Oxford for the past 59 years. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Grade School in Fowler and graduated from Fowler High School 1947.
On January 27, 1951, she married Darold W. Robinson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fowler, IN. They were happily married for 58 years. Darold preceded her in death on August 27, 2009.
Alice worked at Landis & Gyr for over 20 years, retiring in 1991. She was an active member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford.
Surviving are a daughter, Kay (Glen) Schurr of Fowler; two sons: Donald Robinson of Oxford and Kenneth (Deb) Robinson of The Villages, FL; 9 grandchildren: Matt, Emily, and Amy Robinson, Matt and Greg Edge, Craig and Dessa Schurr, Lena Atkinson, Erik Robinson; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters Lillian Bennett of Fowler and Anita (Jim) Schmensky of Channahon, IL and one brother David (Mary Lou) Gramman of Darlington, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Diane; a son, Virgil; five brothers and five sisters.
Private funeral services will be held on Saturday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford, with Fr. Thomas J. Haan officiating. Interment will follow in Oxford Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elara Caring Hospice. Memories and condolences may be left online at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to care for the Robinson family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.