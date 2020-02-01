|
|
Alinda Moser
Lafayette - Alinda Moser, 85 of Lafayette passed away at 7:30 pm Thursday January 30th at St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette. She was born to Emil and Martha Redman. in Poland on October 5th 1934 On July 28,1953 in Germany she married Sygmund Moser and he preceded in death October 28,2011. Alinda worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lafayette as a nurse's aide until her retirement.
She is survived by two sisters Edith Patzer of Germany and Ilse Davit of Lafayette also surviving are her children Alwin (Char) Moser of Delphi, Doris (Ronald) Gerard of Lafayette, Frederick (Theresia) Moser, Lafayette, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister Lydia Trilus, and a son Egbert Moser.
Funeral services will be at 1pm Tuesday February 4,2020 in the main chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, friends may call from 11am until the time of services. The family asks memorial contributions be made to St. E nursing scholarships or to Natalie's No Kill Shelter.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020