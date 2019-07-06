|
Allan Cory
West Lafayette - Allan R. Cory, 78, of West Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, July 02, 2019 at Franciscan Health East Hospital. He was born January 14, 1941 in Bloomingdale to Ralph and Mary (Massey) Cory. He was a 1959 graduate of Turkey Run High School. September 17, 1961 he married the love of his life, Euleen Ellison. She survives.
Allan started working as a carpenter and then became a home builder. He is a member of First Christian Church in Lafayette where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Allan loved golfing and was a fan of Indy car racing. He enjoyed being a security guard for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum for several years. Allan cherished the time spent with his family.
Along with his wife, Allan is survived by his children, Mark (Krista) Cory of Minot, ND, Clark Cory of West Lafayette, Brenda Cory of Lafayette, and Linda (Donald) Harris of Kentland; a brother, Warren (Glenda) Cory of Lafayette; grandchildren, Breanna Harr, Kevin Cory, and Payne Harris; and three great grandchildren. Also many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wayne Cory; and twin sister, Alice Miller.
Visitation will be held, Monday, July 8, 2019 from 12pm until the time of the service at 2pm at Genda Funeral Home Mulberry Chapel. Connie Schultz will be officiating. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Group Homes for Children, 3307 Longlois Dr, Lafayette, IN 47904 or to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 6, 2019