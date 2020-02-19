|
Allan R. Young
Lafayette - Allan R. Young, 88, of Lafayette, passed away at his residence Tuesday February 18, 2020. He was born in Lafayette November 18, 1931, the son of the late George R. and Mable McKinley Young. Allan attended St. Boniface grade school and was a 1949 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. He served in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Korean War from January 1951 until he was discharged in January 1954. Allan was employed at the "Lafayette Journal and Courier" for forty-four and a half years as a printer, retiring in 1993. He attended St. Boniface Church, was a member of American Legion Post 11; Navy Club Ship 12, and the 40& 8. Surviving are two step-sons, Shawn High (Kelly) of Brookston, IN; Shane High of Lafayette; a step-daughter, Grace Barron of West Lafayette along with three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Allison M. Young in 1994. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette from 9:15 until 10:15 AM Monday, February 24. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church 10:30 AM Monday February 24, Fr. Daniel Shine officiating. The interment will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette, with American Legion Post 11 military rites. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020