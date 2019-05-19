|
Allen and Margie Whitlock
Lafayette - Allen W. Whitlock and Margie C. Whitlock, husband and wife, both passed away in 2018. They were married on November 11, 1961, and lived most of their lives in the Lafayette, Indiana area.
Surviving are two sons: Jeff Whitlock of Lafayette and Jesse (Jo) Whitlock of Texas. They are also survived by several grandsons, granddaughters, brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3pm with visitation one-hour prior at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 19, 2019