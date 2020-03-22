|
|
Allen K. LeClaire
Lafayette - Allen K. LeClaire, 55, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home. He was born August 19, 1964, in Chicago, to Douglas and Shirley (Thompson) LeClaire of Lafayette.
On June 23, 2007, he married Sandra L. Hullinger in Lafayette and she survives.
Allen worked as an over the road truck driver for many years working for various companies. He most recently worked for B&B RV Transport. Allen was a veteran of the Army. He enjoyed camping and traveling.
Surviving along with his wife is his son Alexander G. LeClaire of Colville, WA, siblings Christine Campbell of Lafayette, Kathy (Kevin) Little of Churubusco, Dawn (Alan) Gossett of Brownsburg and Steve LeClaire of Tallahassee, FL. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Cancer Network or Franciscan Hospice in Allen's memory. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020