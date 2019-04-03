|
|
Allyson R. Jordan
Veedersburg - Allyson Renae (Krout) Jordan, 23, formerly of Veedersburg and has been residing at Fort Campbell, KY, passed away at the St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:35 p.m.
Allyson was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana on October 26, 1995. She was the daughter of Kenneth Wayne and Penny Delane (Phillips) Krout of Covington. Allyson was raised in Veedersburg, graduating from Fountain Central High School in 2014. As a wife of Army soldier, Allyson has lived at Fort Lewis, Washington and more recently residing in Fort Campbell, KY.
Allyson was a stay-at-home mother, doting over her two sons, 3 year-old Pierce and 20 month-old, Maverick. She was eagerly anticipating the arrival of her twin son and daughter in a few months.
While living in Veedersburg, Allyson attended the Sterling Christian Church. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and family. She enjoyed going on family trips.
On May 16, 2015, Allyson married Tyler Austin Jordan in the Bethel Community Church, east of Attica.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Sgt. Tyler Jordan, U.S. Army, of nearly four years. He is serving in the U.S. Army and is stationed at Fort Campbell, KY; her two sons, Pierce Oliver Jordan and Maverick Abel Jordan, both of Fort Campbell, KY; her parents, Kenneth and Penny Krout, Covington; a sister, Katie (fiancé-Grant Easter) Krout, Covington; a brother, Justin (Katie) Krout, Veedersburg; Grandfather, Luther Phillips, Attica; Grandmother, Elvie Holycross, Veedersburg; Mother-in-law, Emily Jordan-Haddock, Attica; Brother-in-law, Braeden Haddock, Attica; a niece, Zoey Krout and a nephew, Connor Laughland. Sadly, Allyson will take with her a twin son and daughter in death.
Friends may call at the Sterling Christian Church, 701 S. Sterling Avenue, Veedersburg, on Thursday, April 4th, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at the Sterling Christian Church on Friday, April 5th, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastors Gary Johnson and Dan Jordan officiating. Burial will follow in the Rockfield Cemetery, Veedersburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allyson Renae Jordan children's fund.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019