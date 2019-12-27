|
Alma "Jeanie" Ketterer
Lafayette - Alma "Jeanie" Ketterer, 89, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
She was born September 18, 1930 in Lafayette, to the late Harold and Althear (Lesley) Park. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On September 16, 1950 she married Charles "Chuck" Ketterer at St. Boniface Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2009.
Alma was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, bird watching, knitting, crocheting, gifting her beautiful blankets, and spending time with her cat, Taz.
She is survived by her son, Doug (Debra) Ketterer of Lafayette. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Eric (Megan Winchester) Ketterer of Lebanon, Whitney Marsh of St. Petersburg, FL, and Blake Ketterer of West Lafayette; and two great-grandchildren, Kline and Sloan Marsh.
Along with her husband, Chuck, she is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Denise Althear Ketterer.
Visitation will be held from 1pm-2pm Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Reverend Tom Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Buck Creek Fire Department or the Almost Home Humane Society. Share memories and condolence online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019