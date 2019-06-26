Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
For more information about
Aloha Kyle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aloha Kyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aloha Kyle


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aloha Kyle Obituary
Aloha Kyle

Lafayette - Aloha Kyle, 92, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Digby Place.

She was born April 8, 1927, in Washington, UT, to the late Murray "Dick" and Annie Hattie (Staheli) Averett. On April 9, 1943, she married William E. Kyle and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2001. Aloha devoted her life to taking care of her family and children. She also enjoyed flower gardening and shopping.

Surviving are her children Phyllis Tiernan of Skokie, IL, Faye Earhart of Lafayette, Catherine (Hal) Graham of Stockwell, Carolyn Kyle of Lafayette, Deborah (Patrick) Brenner of Battle Ground, Jane (Jake) Light of Victoria, TX, Kim (Tom) Ropp of Battle Ground, 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Aloha was preceded in death by her sons Wallace and Charles Kyle.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 10:00 am on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.

You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now