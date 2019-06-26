Aloha Kyle



Lafayette - Aloha Kyle, 92, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Digby Place.



She was born April 8, 1927, in Washington, UT, to the late Murray "Dick" and Annie Hattie (Staheli) Averett. On April 9, 1943, she married William E. Kyle and he preceded her in death on January 4, 2001. Aloha devoted her life to taking care of her family and children. She also enjoyed flower gardening and shopping.



Surviving are her children Phyllis Tiernan of Skokie, IL, Faye Earhart of Lafayette, Catherine (Hal) Graham of Stockwell, Carolyn Kyle of Lafayette, Deborah (Patrick) Brenner of Battle Ground, Jane (Jake) Light of Victoria, TX, Kim (Tom) Ropp of Battle Ground, 20 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Aloha was preceded in death by her sons Wallace and Charles Kyle.



Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Service will be at 10:00 am on Friday at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.



Published in the Journal & Courier on June 26, 2019