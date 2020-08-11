1/1
Lafayette - Alvin L. Light, 86, Lafayette, IN, passed away August 9, 2020. He was born February 21, 1934 in Brook, IN, the son of Cloyd Raymond Light and Madeline Rose (Carroll) Light. Alvin was a 1952 graduate of West Lafayette High School. He attended barber college in Indianapolis. Alvin served in the United States Army for two years. On June 4, 1960, he married Penelope J. Davis in Harrison, ME. For over 50 years, Alvin was an area barber in Lafayette and West Lafayette, where he owned and operated AB & Associates Barber Shop. Alvin was a member of Church Alive Worship Center and the Wildcat Valley Gun Club. He enjoyed competitive pistol shooting. Alvin was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Penelope Light, Lafayette; his children, Amy Warner (Jay), Stoughten, Wisconsin; Adam Light (Shari), Lafayette, IN; and Dion Light (Michelle), Concord, NC; his grandchildren, Elijah Light, Kiara Light, Caleb Warner, Leah Warner-Hatfield, Simeon Light, Haley Holtz, and Hannah Valenzuela; six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jane Brown. A memorial service will be held Friday August 14, at 12 noon at Church Alive Worship Center, 2401 S. 100 W., Lafayette, IN 47909. Memorial gifts may be made to Church Alive Worship Center, 2401 S. 100 W., Lafayette, IN 47909. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at www.neptunesociety.com




