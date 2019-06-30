|
|
Alvin Lee Fischbach
Ft. Meyers, FL - On Saturday, May 25th, 2019, Alvin Lee Fischbach, passed away in Ft. Myers, FL, at the age of 88.
Al was born on April 29, 1931, in Earl Park, IN, to the late Charles and Adalene Fischbach. He graduated from Wadena High School. After his time in the Army he returned to work on the farm when his father died. After many years farming he ran Lochiel Elevator, then ventured into commodities. On June 7, 1959 Al married Marilyn and had two children, Clark and Kristi. In his seventies Al retired leaving A/C Trading, the company he co-founded. After Marilyn passed Al married Edna in 2013.
Al never met a person he didn't like. He got especially excited during college basketball games and with the telling of pranks from his younger days. His laugh was infectious. Al will be missed by all who knew him.
Al is survived by his second wife, Edna along with two children, Clark and wife, Jeanne of Woodstock, IL and Kristi and husband, Raymond of Winter Park, FL; seven grandchildren, Marlee(22), Sabrina(22), Amy(22), Jack(22), Lisa(21), Davis(18), and Kelly(15); and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives including two step children, Sherry and husband, Steve of Cedar Lake, IN and Theresa and husband, Paul of Walkerton, IN; and 4 step grandchildren.
Visitations will be held on Sunday, July 7th from 4pm to 6pm at the First Presbyterian Church at 501 E 6th St, Fowler, IN 47944. Funeral will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Monday, July 8th at 10am with visitation from 9am to 10 am. Entombment will follow at Fowler Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church, Fowler. Windler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 30, 2019