Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvina Vault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvina De "Dee" Vault


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvina De "Dee" Vault Obituary
Alvina "Dee" De Vault

Lafayette - Alvina "Dee" De Vault, 98, of Lafayette passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at her residence.

She was born March 23, 1921 to Charles and Nora Stigers, one of 9 children, all whom have passed.

On December 24, 1937 she married Leo Harry De Vault in Monticello. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2000.

Dee had four children, Charles "Butch" passed in 1945, surviving children: Mary Katherine (Marc) Shirley of Zionsville, Marla Lee (Roger) Osborne of Boston, MA, and Alan (Sheila) De Vault of Monticello. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

An icon in Lafayette, Dee work in a factory during World War II, then attended beauty college where she worked in a salon, then owned it. She owned and operated De Vault's Beauty Salon at Jefferson Square with small salons in Home Hospital and St. Elizabeth Hospital. While in the business Dee was Lafayette affiliate president, and went on to serve as state president of the Indiana Hairdressers Association. Once retired, she volunteered and won awards for working with Mended Hearts and the "Look Good Feel Better" cancer program. Dee was always active and had many accomplishments. A loving family and many, many friends was Dee's most cherished life feat.

Visitation will be held from 12pm - 2pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial will take place at Rockfield Cemetery in Rockfield, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now