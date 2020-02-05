|
|
Alvona L. "Bonnie" Chapman
Lafayette - Alvona L. "Bonnie" Chapman, 86, of Lafayette, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 7:42 p.m. at Mulberry Healthcare. Bonnie, was born on June 28, 1933 in Indianapolis to the late Wilbur and Alberta (Dean) Heidenreich. She married Charles H. "Charlie" Chapman on December 11, 1955 in Lafayette, and he preceded her in death on 1996. Bonnie graduated from Washington High School in Indianapolis in 1951. She worked at Loeb's Department store in Lafayette and as a bookkeeper for the Tippecanoe Sanitary Landfill. She then went on to work in the Lay-A-Way Department for Wal-Mart for 10 years before retiring in 1996. She enjoyed puzzles, and cross-word puzzles.
Surviving are three children, Leslie (husband: Nace) Peard of Houston, TX, Steven (wife: Christina) Chapman of Lafayette, and Julie (husband: Fred) Kitziger of Houston, TX. Also surviving is one sister, Jacque Isbell of Lafayette, and nine grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by one infant daughter, Pamela Lynn.
Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care. Final interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020