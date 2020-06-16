Amanda Cooper
1925 - 2020
Amanda Cooper

West Lafayette - Amanda Cooper, 95, of West Lafayette passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Mary's Healthcare.

She was born March 30, 1925 in Hyden, KY to the late Granville and Mary D. (Boling) Huff.

In 1945 she married Gerald Eugene Cooper in Macon, GA. He preceded her in death in 1969.

Amanda was self employed working as an Interior Designer for 10 years. She attended Battle Ground United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed reading and sewing.

Surviving is daughter Pamela Gramelspacher of Battle Ground; sister Myrtle Jones of Confluence, KY; two grandchildren: Eric (Krystal) Gramelspacher and Josh (Sally) Gramelspacher; and 6 great-grandchildren: Coral, Colby, Kathryn and Addison Gramelspacher, Gabby and David Ranalli.

Along with her husband Gerald, she is preceded in death by her parents and 12 brothers and sisters.

Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
