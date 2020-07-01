Amanda J. Hale
Lafayette - Amanda J. Hale, of Lafayette, Indiana passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 77.
Amanda was born on June 17, 1943 at home, in Attica, IN to Virgie Stuart and Earl Lilly. Growing up in Attica, IN she delivered newspapers, played sports before girls were "allowed" and worked at the A&W Drive-in, in Attica. She graduated in 1962 from Attica High School.
May 29, 1965, she married the love of her life, Jim Hale in Attica, Indiana. They were always together. Amanda and Jim dreamed together and then put those goals into action through hard work, commitment and follow through.
Amanda was the first female mechanic, line supervisor and Operations Manager at General Foods.
Receiving her bachelor's and MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University, Amanda went on to work at Purdue University in Human Resources. She retired from Purdue University where we served as the Director of Human Resources Housing and Food Services. In her retirement she served as an adjunct professor of Business and Communication at Ivy Tech State College. During her tenure received The Professor of the Year award.
Amanda was faithful and loyal. She was someone you could count on to be in your corner, listen well and impart wisdom and sound advice. Amanda was a connector of family, classmates, and many groups; Amanda focused on honoring people and having strong relationships.
Mrs. Hale is survived by her daughter Angela Morrow and Kevin Morrow (son-in-law) two granddaughters Rachel and Nora of Cincinnati, Ohio. Surviving siblings are brothers Albert Lilly of Downey, CA, Jim Lilly, Louisville, Illinois and Sam Lilly, Edgewood, Kentucky and many nephew and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Jim Hale, parents Earl and Virgie Lilly, Brother Earl Lilly and Sisters Betty Martin, Jerry Allen, Lucy Towles, and Mary Lilly.
A visitation to be held Saturday, July 11th at 12PM - 1:00 with services starting at 1:15 at Maus Funeral Home, Attica Indiana. Celebration of Life to follow with Coney Dogs and Root-beer.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
