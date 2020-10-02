1/1
Amber Michelle Barrett
1992 - 2020
Amber Michelle Barrett

Lafayette - Amber Michelle Barrett, 28, of Lafayette, formerly of Shelbyville and Connersville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Amber was born on June 28, 1992 in Phoenix, AZ and raised in Indiana.

She was a 2011 graduate of Shelbyville High School where she played soccer. Amber enjoyed all outdoor sports, especially soccer. Also dancing, long boarding, drawing, and tattoos!

Surviving are her parents, William Barrett, Sr. and Tami Leeberg, her brother, William (Joe) Barrett, Jr. of Shelbyville, and her sister, Jasmine Lykins of Muncie, IN. Other surviving family members include her grandmother, Colleen Chamness of Lafayette; Leah Meza; many aunts; several cousins including Chloe Stephenson; and her Bearded Dragon, Puff.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel, Lafayette. A service celebrating Amber's life will follow at 3 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Fisher Funeral Chapel to help the family with Amber's final expenses. You can donate online by visiting www.fundthefuneral.com/amber-barrett

You may share memories and write condolences for Amber by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel
OCT
11
Service
03:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services

