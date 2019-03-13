|
Amber Nicole Burns
Lafayette - Amber Nicole Burns, 32, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
She was born November 9th, 1986, in Lafayette to Brenda & Cary Burns. She was loving mother who loved to laugh and spend time with her friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Surviving are her daughters, Breanna and Nevaeh Burns, father, Cary Burns of Lafayette, sister, Danielle Palmer (husband Delano) of Washington. Grandmother, Opal Phillips, uncle, John Phillips (wife Jamie), uncle, Mark Burns, aunt, Deena Parks, and thirty-two cousins.
Preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Phillips, three grandparents, two uncles, an aunt, and a cousin.
Amber's memorial was held in the home of her grandmother with her children and family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 13, 2019