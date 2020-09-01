1/1
Amber Nicole Storey
1983 - 2020
Amber Nicole Storey

Wabash - Amber Nicole Storey

Amber Nicole Storey, 37, of Wabash passed away at Vernon Health & Rehab on August 29, 2020. She had been a resident since March 5, 1985. She was born on March 27, 1983 in Lafayette, Indiana to David Edward Storey and Sandra L. (Ragan) Storey Myers.

Along with her parents, she is survived by her brother Kristopher L. Storey (Lisa) of Buffalo and sister, Tami Storey of Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Allen & Sally Ragan and paternal grandmother, Dorothea Storey and sister, Jessica.

Visitation will be from 4-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Delphi. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on September 4th at the Morning Heights Cemetery. Rev. Grace Hammer officiating.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Association or the Vernon Manor Children's Home.

www.davidsonfh.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Morning Heights Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home
121 N Union Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-2211
