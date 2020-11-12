Amma Jean Kemper
Lafayette - Amma Jean (Smelcer) Kemper, 94, of Lafayette died at 11:00 pm, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at The Springs of Lafayette.
She was born on April 1, 1926 in Clarks Hill to the late Dessie and Anna (Cooksey) Smelcer. She was a 1944 graduate of Clarks Hill High School. Jean married the love of her life, Floyd Kemper, on April 7, 1945. Floyd preceded her in death in September 8, 1988.
Jean was very active in the churches she attended which included Stockwell United Methodist Church, First Assembly of God, and Colfax Wesleyan Church. She loved the Lord and her family. She also was very generous and loved to find ways to give to ministries, including missions and others.
Jean loved living in the country and being part of a farm family. She also volunteered for many years at Mulberry Lutheran Home as well as visited shut ins and other widows in the community.
She is survived by her son, Alan Kemper (wife: Janet) of Lafayette and her daughter, Jane Sobczak (husband: Gary) of Avon, IN; and 3 grandchildren, Crystal (Kemper) Chaisson (husband: Shawn), Brian Kemper (wife: Lindsey), and Emma Sobczak Schell (husband: Logan); and 4 great grandchildren, Coryn Chaisson, Conner Chaisson, Adeline Kemper, and Scarlett Kemper.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Joe Smelcer, and 2 sisters, Mary Cooper and Ethel Wallace.
Private funeral services for family will be on Monday at Sollar-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Private interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette.
Memorial contributions may be given in Jean's name to the Gideons or Salvation Army.
