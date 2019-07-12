Services
Wheeler Family Funeral Home, Baker Chapel
204 S Center St
Flora, IN 46929
(574) 967-4133
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Flora, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Flora, IN
Funeral
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Old German Baptist Brethren Church
Flora, IN
Resources
Amos J. Flora


1924 - 2019
Amos J. Flora Obituary
Amos J. Flora

Flora - Amos J. Flora, 95, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital East in Lafayette. Amos was born to the late Alfred and Lula Hodges Flora on June 25, 1924 in Flora, IN.

Amos was a life resident of the Flora area where he farmed for a good number of years. On December 18, 1946 Amos married Anna Lou Scholl in Flora and she preceded him in death on February 27, 2002. He was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church in Flora.

Amos is survived by a son, Mark (Evelyn) Flora, daughter, Janice (Merl) Knaus and sister, Naomi Jenkins all of Flora. Eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his wife, brother: Lewis Flora, sister: Merle Metzger, sister: Martha Yoder, sister: Mary Eller, sister: Elizabeth Wagoner and brother-in-law Robert Scholl.

Friends will be received Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3pm-5pm and 6pm-8pm at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church in Flora. Funeral will be at 10:00 Am Sunday at the church with the Home Brethren officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel is honored to serve the Flora Family.

Online condolences may be given at

www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 12, 2019
