Andraé Derrell Sailes
Lafayette - Andraé was a family man. His devotion to his family is the legacy he leaves behind. His absence leaves a void that can never be filled, an ache that will never fully heal, and yet we remember his spirit. We remember his wholehearted generosity. We remember his smile and that we were so blessed to have known him and been loved by him.
Andraé's family roots are based in Anderson, Indiana. His value of family loyalty was instilled in him by his parents, Daree and Dean Sailes. Andraé admired his mother's strength and often spoke of how she holds their family together. Andraé looked to her as a model of how to love and provide for family. Andraé was the youngest of four siblings. The connection Andraé had with Tracy, Kim, and Mark was something he dearly cherished. He would reminisce about the crazy things his big and beautiful family was getting themselves into. He regretted not spending more time with them, as the busyness of life seemed to take over. Andraé had multiple nieces and nephews that he cared about so deeply. He would share what is going on in their lives and was always available to support and champion their successes. We are so thankful that he had such a strong foundation to build upon.
Andraé's second family is his Purdue family. He was committed to developing future generations. He was so proud of the accomplishments of his students. When he learned of their successes, he was grateful to have been a part of their story. Whether he recruited you, mentored you, advised you, or fought for you to succeed.... know that he was your biggest fan and your loudest cheerleader. His colleagues at Purdue had a special place in Andraé's heart. He looked forward to working with you, every day. He was inspired by your dedication to your students. He encouraged you to be the best and lifted you up when you stumbled. He had a tremendous amount of respect for the team he was building at the College of Liberal Arts. His legacy will endure for generations because of the work you do. He loved you all dearly.
His third family is the one he built himself. The one he poured so much of himself into. His daughter, Mikayla (age 13) will always be his little girl. Her beauty, inside and out, is a perfect reflection of her daddy. Camden (age 11) has a heart as big as his daddy's. Andraé's sweet and loving spirit will be carried on through Camden. Andraé was so grateful that he and Dana Sailes were blessed with these two munchkins.
Reilley (age 17) has become a young adult that Andraé was so proud of. Reilley is a writer and Andraé encouraged his creativity and brilliance. He was looking forward to seeing the amazing impact he would have on the world. Connor (age 8) was Andraé's "little one". Andraé's incredible wit and sense of humor are on full display inside Connor. Andraé was a real life superhero to all of his children.
Andraé and his wife Amber would often reflect on how blessed they were. That is still so very true. We are fortunate to have known him and blessed to have been loved so fiercely by him. And we know he is still walking alongside us, lifting us up and guiding us. So, cherish every memory you have and love each other without regret.
"We're so busy watching out for what's just ahead of us that we don't take time to enjoy where we are."
Bill Watterson
Friends and family are invited to Calvary Baptist Church in West Lafayette on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 for a time of visitation from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. A funeral service to celebrate Andraé's life will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Berry officiating.
For Andraé's friends and family in Anderson a funeral service will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Anderson with L.C. May Funeral Services handling services. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends can contribute to the new Andraé Sailes Staff Excellence Award in the College of Liberal Arts to honor Andraé's commitment to the College and outstanding contributions as a staff member and leader. Checks should be made payable to Purdue Foundation and mailed to Purdue Foundation, 403 W. Wood Street, West Lafayette, IN, 47907-2007. Please include Andraé Sailes Staff Excellence Award either on the memo line or in a separate note. Envelopes will also be available at the church during the visitation and service. You may write condolences and share memories of Andraé by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 30, 2019