|
|
André "AJ" Jacques LeBlanc, Jr.
Lafayette - André "AJ" Jacques LeBlanc, Jr., 22, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Lafayette due to a motorcycle accident.
André was born on May 8, 1997 to André LeBlanc, Sr. and Antoinette (McKinney) Mitchell. André graduated from Jefferson High School in 2015 and 'A' School as an Electronics Technician in 2017 from Great Lakes Naval Base where he was a member of the services.
On May 23, 2019, André was engaged to be married to Jalicia Wright. Their wedding was planned for August 12, 2019.
André was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his dog, Spazz. AJ's favorite ways to pass time were being on the lake with his friends and family and enjoying the outdoors. He also enjoyed playing his PlayStation 4 with his friends online. André had an infectious laugh that would light up a room. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.
Proceeding him in death are his paternal grandparents, Lloyd Vernon LeBlanc and Andrea Jeretta Petty and maternal grandmother, Antoinette Fitzsimmons.
Surviving with his fiancée, Jalicia Wright are his father, André LeBlanc; his mother, Antoinette (Joshua Mitchell) McKinney Mitchell; his sisters, Acacia-Ann LeBlanc, Angela Mitchell, and Antionique Mitchell; and his brothers, Josh Mitchell and Justus Mitchell. Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Catherine "Me-Maw" Taylor; his maternal aunt, Monica "Aunt Monkey" Sanchez; maternal uncle, James Taylor; and paternal uncles, Bill Petty, Adrian LeBlanc, Angelo LeBlanc, Monte LeBlanc, and Robert LeBlanc.
Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with visitation to follow after the service until 4:00 p.m. You may leave condolences and memories online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 16, 2019