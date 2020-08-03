1/1
Andrew "John" Anderson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew "John" Anderson, Jr

Lafayette - Andrew "John" Anderson, Jr., 83, of Lafayette passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Franciscan Alliance East. He was born December 21, 1936 in LaPorte, IN, to the late Andrew J. "Andy" Anderson, Sr. and Marietta (Jacoby) Anderson.

He married Deborah A. (Hedrick) Van Horn on January 5, 2002, and she survives.

John was a 1954 graduate of West Lafayette Senior High School, and attended Beloit College where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He served in the US Army from 1957-1959 and was stationed in Verdun, France. John ran finance companies in both Chicago and Lafayette. He was a gifted woodworker and the owner and operator of the Backdoor Woodshop in Lafayette from 1985-2007. He was co-owner of Victorian House Scones from 2003 until his death. John was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and a big fan of NASCAR. He was a voracious reader, enjoyed discovering new adventures, watching his grandchildren grow up, and loved ballroom dancing with his wife.

Along with his wife, Deborah, he is survived by his son Geoffrey P. Anderson, step son Kyle W. Van Horn, step daughter Erin J. Van Horn, sisters Barbara Wilson and Kathleen Wegg, and brother Arthur Anderson. He is also survived by four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to Almost Home Humane Society - 1705 S 2nd St, Lafayette, IN, 47905 www.almosthomehumane.org.

Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved