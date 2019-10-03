|
Andrew Cromwell Riggs
Lafayette - Andrew Cromwell Riggs, 51, died at 8:50 am Sunday, September 29, 2019 at St. Vincent's Heart Institute in Indianapolis following a massive heart attack.
Andy was born July 11, 1968 in Lafayette, the son of Dr. Wendell A. and Eleanor C. Riggs. He graduated from Jefferson H.S. in 1986. Andy attended the University of Illinois, graduating with a B.S. in Biology in 1990. He then enrolled in Purdue University and obtained a Master's in Genetics in 1992.
After graduating from Purdue, Andy spent 2 years as a research fellow studying DNA at the Barnes Laboratory at Washington University of St. Louis. Interested in research and convinced that he wanted to follow his father's and grandfather's footsteps as a pediatrician, Andy entered the IU School of Medicine, graduating in 1998. After medical school, Andy served as a pediatric resident at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. He then returned to St. Louis as a post-graduate fellow to do research focused on children with diabetes at Washington University.
Starting in 2004, Andy became the Director of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes at the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis. He was often a quiet, private man in public, but as a doctor Andy had a passion for serving the medical needs of children. He started a summer camp for children with diabetes and volunteered his time as camp physician ever since it started. Andy served on the camp's Diabetes Youth Foundation Board of Directors and the state-wide Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Board. He authored numerous articles about children with diabetes and served on other medical committees at St. Vincent's and in Indiana. Andy greatly enjoyed his time at St. Vincent's children's hospital and traveled the state to treat children with diabetes in many different cities. Andy will be deeply missed by his colleagues at St. Vincent's and the nursing staff, but mostly by his young patients throughout Indiana.
Since Andy was very young, he collected coins. He was a member of the Lafayette Numismatic Society. Andy spent many summers at Lafayette YMCA Camp Straight Arrow and Camp Tecumseh in Brookston, which inspired him to start a summer camp especially for children with diabetes. One of Andy's many personal joys was singing songs around the campfire and playing basketball and other outdoor activities with his campers every year. He also enjoyed playing cards and was a life-long sports fan, especially for the Purdue Boilermakers and Indianapolis Colts.
Andy was a proud, loving father to his three sons: Andrew Cox Riggs and Robert Pierce Riggs (both Purdue students), and Sam Ireland Riggs who is in Indianapolis. Andy had a special bond with his boys and they will miss him.
His mother Eleanor C. Riggs and brother and sister-in-law Steven and Sandy Riggs live in Lafayette; his brother David C. Riggs and aunt Marian Riggs Ullrich live in Indianapolis. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 am on Saturday, Oct. 5th at First Baptist Church, 411 N. 7th Street in Lafayette, the Rev. Gary Reif presiding. The funeral service will immediately follow visitation and begin at 12 noon. Burial will be at Spring Vale Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life memorial service honoring Dr. Riggs will be held Monday Oct 7th from 3:30-4:00 pm at St. Vincent Hospital's Nasser Simulation Center, 1801 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. A reception for staff and patients to meet the family will follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Dept. of Peyton Manning Children's Hospital, 8402 Harcourt Road, Suite 732, Indianapolis, IN 46260; the Riggs Community Health Center, 1716 Hartford Street, Lafayette, IN 47904; or the Lafayette Family YMCA, 3001 S. Creasy Lane, Lafayette, IN 47905.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019