Andrew Jeremiah Smith
Veedersburg, formerly of Brook - Andrew Jeremiah Smith, 20, of Veedersburg, formerly of Brook, died as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
He was born on September 15, 1999 in Lafayette to Jeremiah M. Smith and Carli L. Myers. He was a 2018 graduate of South Newton High School and attended Ivy Tech. Andrew was going to start attending University of Southern Indiana in the fall where he was going to study graphic design.
Andrew enjoyed all genre of music, running track, hiking, and photography. He was an artist with amazing talent and was always so much fun to be around. People were drawn to him and his infectious smile and laugh. He was a confident and honorable young man who gave the absolute BEST hugs! To know Andrew was to love him. He was an amazing young man who was loved by all.
He is survived by his mother, Carli (Jim Fowler) Myers of Veedersburg; his father, Jeremiah (Tasha) Smith of Colorado; 6 siblings, Miah and Haylee Smith of Connorsville, Drew, Madeline and Dylan Smith of Colorado, Isaak Fowler of Lowell, and James Fowler of Lehigh Acres, FL; grandparents, Gail (Richard) MacIntyre of West Lafayette, Vance Myers of Kentland, Don (Harlene) Smith of Brook, and Judy Wilson of Brook; 6 Aunts and Uncles, Holli (Bill) Wolfe of Carmel, Misti (Jason) Wayer of Oswego, IL, Trenton (Spencer Carson) Myers of Oregon, Wesley and Matt Smith of Brook, Rebecca Craig of Dayton; 5 cousins, Camden, Caleb, Livi, Sophi, and Gabi; everyone else in his very large close-knit family; lots of close friends; and his Husky mix, Jasper.
Andrew was preceded in death by his Nan, Janice Wilson; Pop, Dave Wilson; Aunt Kathi and Uncle Mike Wilson; and Uncle Curt Craig.
Memorial contributions in Andrew's name may be given to Art With Impact, 5214F Diamond Heights Blvd. #454. San Francisco, CA. 94941 or at www.artwithimpact.org or to Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Avenue, Suite #412, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or at www.adaa.org.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909.
A Private family funeral service will be held.
Those who cannot attend may view the service on Zoom live stream at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FD_luit4SqiVh-3yR1C57A.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.