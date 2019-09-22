|
Andrew M. Humphreys
Wolcott - Andrew M. Humphreys, 68, of Wolcott, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital of Lafayette. He was born August 27, 1951 in Lafayette to the late John and Arlene (Ruemler) Humphreys. Andrew was a graduate of Wolcott High School and Valedictorian of his 1969 class. He attended Purdue University where he was a member of Farm House Fraternity.
His marriage was to Jacqui Misch on December 8, 1973 in Wolcott; she survives. Andrew was an Elder of Meadow Lake Presbyterian Church of Wolcott, Secretary and Treasurer of the Indiana Shorthorn Association, member of the National Shorthorn Association, Chairman of the White County 4-H Beef Barn for 30 years, on the Peoples Feed Mill Board, and member of the White County Extension Board.
Andrew loved being a self-employed farmer and cattleman, he also worked for Indiana Animal Health of Wolcott for 25 years. He thoroughly enjoyed showing cattle throughout the years and passed that hobby to his grandchildren. Andrew also enjoyed a good game of Euchre with friends.
Surviving along with his wife is a son, Josh (Jane) Humphreys of Wolcott; grandchildren, John, Jaylynn, and Sophia Humphreys. Sisters, Sandra Hipsher of Tennessee and Susan (Mark) Stevenson of Franklin, IN. Mother and father-in-law, Bill and Mary Misch of Wolcott; sister-in-law, Pam (Don) Nesbitt of West Lafayette; brothers-in-law, Bill (Fran) Misch of Lafayette and Jeff (Marleta) Misch of Brookston. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and long-time friend, Tom (Candy) Byers of Wolcott.
Friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Andrew at 3 PM (EST) Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Meadow Lake Presbyterian Church of Wolcott. Anella McFee to officiate. Fellowship to follow. Interment to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Andrew's name to the National Shorthorn Association, White County 4-H Beef, or the Meadow Lake Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 22, 2019