Andrew Van Horn
Lafayette - Andrew D. Van Horn, 24, of Lafayette passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 in Broward County, FL.
He was born May 24, 1994 in Lafayette, IN to Eddy F. Van Horn and Marnie (Floyd) Van Horn.
Andrew loved listening to music and taking walks on the beach.
He is survived by his parents, brother Eddy F. (Laura) Van Horn Jr. of Lafayette; maternal grandmother Diana M. Floyd of Delphi; niece Leila Virginia Van Horn and also several aunts and uncles.
A Funeral Service will be held 5pm Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center - 405 Cottage St. Delphi, IN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Mental Health America - 914 South St, Lafayette, IN 47901. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 5, 2019