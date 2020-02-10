|
|
Andy Van Meter
Andy Van Meter, age 57, died on Feb. 3, 2020 at MD Anderson, Houston, TX, following a courageous battle with Prostate Cancer. Andy lived most of his life in Williamsport, with 10 years in Chicagoland post-college. He was the son of Mary Jo Kiser and Gerald Van Meter.
Andy married the girl next door, Lori McGowen, in Attica in 1985. They had two children, Drew (wife Autumn) and Zach (wife Kennedy).
Andy was the co-owner and President of TMF Center. He previously worked for Lumonics Corp, a laser marking company. He loved satisfying his customers, but especially Caterpillar, and he was very proud of that relationship that he and his employees built and helped the company win multiple awards and honors through the years.
Andy enjoyed his position on Warren County Community Foundation board and helping create new ways to serve the community. He had such a passion for making all things better, and the only time he would sit still was to watch Formula One and the Colts, and any NFL team. He loved to entertain and was a bit of a prankster at times. He also served on several manufacturing boards from IVY Tech to WHIN.
Andy was a great speaker and was asked by several corporations through the years to deliver inspiring speeches to their meetings. He loved fast cars and driving them was a pleasure to him.
Surviving with his wife, Lori, are children Drew and Zach, both of West Lafayette, 2 grandchildren Audrey and Landon, his parents Mary Jo and Gerald and Judy, and Lloyd and Margaret McGowen, with whom he shared a filial relationship. Also surviving are his two sisters, Jane Mark and Jill (Greg) Robinson, and multiple nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
A memorial celebration will be held at the Williamsport Christian Church in Williamsport on February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. EST until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Don Williams and Minister Jesse Stoner officiating.
Contributions may be made to the Warren County Community Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are being handled by Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, IN. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020