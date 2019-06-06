|
Angela L. Ratcliff
West Point - Angela Leigh (Greer) Ratcliff, 51, West Point, died unexpectedly at her home on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 3:52 a.m.
Angela was born in Lafayette, Indiana on November 7, 1967. She was the daughter of Louis H. and the late Janet Sue (Worth) Greer. Angela was raised in West Point, graduating from McCutcheon High School in 1986 and later from Ivy Tech as a Certified Medical Assistant.
Angela was presently working in the Dermatology Department of I.U. Health Arnett in Lafayette.
Angela was a member of the Attica Free Methodist Church. She was past president of the Attica Baseball-Softball Association (ASBA). She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens. She was loving and nurturing wife, mother and grandmother.
On June 29, 1990, Angela married Mitchell D. Ratcliff in Attica.
She leaves behind her husband of nearly 29 years along with a daughter, Hannah Ratcliff, Mesa, AZ and a son, Matthew Ratcliff, West Point; her father, Louis H. Greer, West Point; a sister, Terri (Mark) Anderson, Attica and a grandson, Ben Korp, Mesa, AZ.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, June 8th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the West Point Cemetery, West Point, IN. Memorial contributions in Angela's memory may be made to Celebrate Recovery c/o the Attica Free Methodist Church, 301 N. Sixth St., Attica. IN 47918.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 6, 2019