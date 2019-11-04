|
Angelina Segura
West Lafayette - Angelina Segura, 88, of West Lafayette passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Heritage Health Care.
She was born May 21, 1931 in Jalisco, Mexico to the late Sylvestre and Ramona (Ayala) Delgado.
She married Lino Segura and he preceded her in death in 2005.
Angelina was a homemaker who attended St. Boniface Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and singing.
She is survived by her daughter Martha Juan Gaytan of West Lafayette; two sisters Ana Delgado and Ermila Delgado both of Montebello, CA. She is also survived by three grandchildren Juanita Cueva, Daisy Puentes and Yesenia Pineda and nine great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Lino, she is preceded in death by her parents, one brother Juan Delgado, three sisters Nicolasa Rodriguez, Marcelina Lopez and Ofelia Morales.
Visitation will be held 5pm - 8pm with a Rosary at 7:45pm Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 10am Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Father Tim Alkire officiating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019