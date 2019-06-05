|
|
Anita Louise (Vellinger) Dimmitt
Lafayette - Anita Louise (Vellinger) Dimmitt, 82, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1937 in Lafayette to the late Anthony Joseph and Grace Anne (Towers) Vellinger.
Anita attended St. Boniface Grade School and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955. She attended Purdue University and graduated from La Salle University with an Associates Degree in Design.
On December 29, 1956, she married Jack Dimmitt at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette, IN.
Anita worked for L.S. Ayres before going to work for Williams Florist. She then began managing Grace Anne's Gifts and Accessories in Downtown Lafayette for her son and daughter-in-law.
Anita was a life long parishioner of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was also a charter member of The Hummel Collectors Club and a charter member of St. Elizabeth Perpetual Adoration with her husband. Anita enjoyed collecting, working in the flowerbeds at home, and watching her grandchildren's sports and activities.
Surviving are her husband, Jack Dimmitt of Lafayette; their children, Jack (Cheryl) Dimmitt, Jr. of Ogden, Utah, Deborah Sukits of Lafayette, Mark Dimmitt of Lafayette, and Michael (Jennifer) Dimmitt of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Brent, Ryan, Adam, Lauren, Brock, Grace Anne, Sarah Elizabeth, Anthony Joseph, Sean Michael, and Patrick Christopher; and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Elveria Rutherford
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Father Timothy Alkire officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to in loving memory of Anita. You may leave condolences and memories of Anita online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 5, 2019