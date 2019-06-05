Services
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Dimmitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Louise (Vellinger) Dimmitt


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anita Louise (Vellinger) Dimmitt Obituary
Anita Louise (Vellinger) Dimmitt

Lafayette - Anita Louise (Vellinger) Dimmitt, 82, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1937 in Lafayette to the late Anthony Joseph and Grace Anne (Towers) Vellinger.

Anita attended St. Boniface Grade School and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1955. She attended Purdue University and graduated from La Salle University with an Associates Degree in Design.

On December 29, 1956, she married Jack Dimmitt at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lafayette, IN.

Anita worked for L.S. Ayres before going to work for Williams Florist. She then began managing Grace Anne's Gifts and Accessories in Downtown Lafayette for her son and daughter-in-law.

Anita was a life long parishioner of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She was also a charter member of The Hummel Collectors Club and a charter member of St. Elizabeth Perpetual Adoration with her husband. Anita enjoyed collecting, working in the flowerbeds at home, and watching her grandchildren's sports and activities.

Surviving are her husband, Jack Dimmitt of Lafayette; their children, Jack (Cheryl) Dimmitt, Jr. of Ogden, Utah, Deborah Sukits of Lafayette, Mark Dimmitt of Lafayette, and Michael (Jennifer) Dimmitt of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Brent, Ryan, Adam, Lauren, Brock, Grace Anne, Sarah Elizabeth, Anthony Joseph, Sean Michael, and Patrick Christopher; and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Elveria Rutherford

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 6 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Father Timothy Alkire officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to in loving memory of Anita. You may leave condolences and memories of Anita online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now