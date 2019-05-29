|
Anita M. Stichnoth, 95, of Fowler, IN passed away May 22, 2019 at 12:26 pm in I U Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, IN. She was born May 2, 1924 in Brook, IN to the late Alvin E. and Etta Mae Stath Thayer. She was a graduate of the Brook High School, Brook, IN class of 1942, and loved to play cards, watch birds, go antiquing and watch basketball, her favorite player was LaBran James, and loved to follow th Big Ten. On July 1945 in Brook, IN she married the love of her life, Donald Wayne Stichnoth, he preceded her in death September 17, 2015 in his home in Fowler, IN. Anita was a member of the former Presbyterian Church, in Goodland, IN.
Anita is survived by two children, a daughter, Cheryl A. Jewell, (husband, Jerry), West Lafayette, IN and a son Kerry Stichnoth, (wife, Kathy), Brook, IN. Grandmother of 4 and Great Grandmother of 3, and her care giver Jackie, who she called Honey. Preceded in death by 4 Sisters, her parents and husband. Calling will be on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Gerts Funeral Home, Brook, IN from 1:00 - 2:00 pm (CDT) with funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm (CDT), with Rev. Evan Guse officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Brook, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 29, 2019