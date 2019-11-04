Services
Anita Watkins Obituary
Anita Watkins

Lafayette - Anita C. Watkins, 83, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Franciscan East Hospital.

She was born January 24, 1936 in Pierston, IN, to the late Allison John and Mabel Jane (Adams) Hobson. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.

On June 19, 1959 she married Donald E. Watkins in Clarks Hill, IN. He preceded her in death on March 14, 2002.

Anita was a homemaker who loved flowers, gardening, caring for others and animals. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Hale of Clarks Hill, granddaughter Cassandra (James) Corwin of Lafayette and six great-grandchildren Haylie Taets, James Jr, Kadence, Gwynivere, Harley'quinn and Ryker Corwin.

Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, brother Wayne Hobson and baby sister Elizabeth Ann.

A private memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
