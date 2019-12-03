|
|
Ann Evenson Fix
Lafayette - Ann Evenson Fix, 91 of Lafayette died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at The Springs in Lafayette.
She was born July 12, 1928 in Antigo, WI to the late Dr. Earl and Lorena Evenson. She graduated from Wittenberg High School in Wittenberg, WI in 1946 and continued her education at Purdue University graduating in 1951 as the 2nd female to graduate with a degree in Forestry. She was a member of Phi-Mu Fraternity.
She married William Lloyd Fix in 1951 in Lafayette and they spent their early years in the forests of Indiana managing the harvesting of trees for both the U.S. Gov't and Purdue University as well as working with 4-H programs in the Lafayette area.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William (Lloyd) and her parents.
The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care for the exceptional care she received over the past years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a local 4-H chapter in memory of Ann & William (Lloyd) Fix.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Dec. 14th at the Mausoleum at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906 with Pastor Rick Ryan officiating.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11, 2019