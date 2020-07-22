1/1
Ann K. Hopfe
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann K. Hopfe

West Lafayette - Ann Katherine Hopfe, 90, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born July 14, 1930, in the Bronx, NY. The daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Miller) Regan and sister of late Robert Regan of Palm Springs, CA.

Ann was married for 48 years to Charles T. Hopfe also of the Bronx NY, who proceeded her in death on March 2, 1998.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara A. Sayward, (husband, Jonathan), West Lafayette, IN and son Richard C. Hopfe, (wife, Hilary), of McHenry, IL. Ann has three grandchildren, Karen Sayward of Jacksonville, FL, Sarah Hopfe of Painesville, OH, and Brian Hopfe of Longmont, CO.

When living on Long Island, NY, Ann was a homemaker, member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and a Girl Scout Leader. While living In West Lafayette, Ann was an active member of the COSMO Women's Club.

Ann also pursued a career with the Equitable Insurance Company. She held a variety of positions including Claims Adjuster and Approver as well as a Training Manual Developer and Instructor. She retired in 1989 after over 20 years of service.

Ann and Charles loved to travel having visited over 30 states. They toured much of the Caribbean and Mexico. They often traveled to Europe; visiting Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, England, and the Netherlands. Ann was an avid Anglophile, having visited England on four occasions.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm on Saturday at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West. The family request the those attending wear face masks. Interment will be at the Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island, NY.

In Ann's memory, contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association www.diabetescausestreatments.com/juvenile-diabetes-association.

The family would like to thank IU Hospital- ICU, PCU and especially Dr. Kevin Schendel for their wonderful care and support.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
03:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved