Ann K. Hopfe
West Lafayette - Ann Katherine Hopfe, 90, of West Lafayette, IN, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born July 14, 1930, in the Bronx, NY. The daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Miller) Regan and sister of late Robert Regan of Palm Springs, CA.
Ann was married for 48 years to Charles T. Hopfe also of the Bronx NY, who proceeded her in death on March 2, 1998.
Surviving are her daughter, Barbara A. Sayward, (husband, Jonathan), West Lafayette, IN and son Richard C. Hopfe, (wife, Hilary), of McHenry, IL. Ann has three grandchildren, Karen Sayward of Jacksonville, FL, Sarah Hopfe of Painesville, OH, and Brian Hopfe of Longmont, CO.
When living on Long Island, NY, Ann was a homemaker, member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and a Girl Scout Leader. While living In West Lafayette, Ann was an active member of the COSMO Women's Club.
Ann also pursued a career with the Equitable Insurance Company. She held a variety of positions including Claims Adjuster and Approver as well as a Training Manual Developer and Instructor. She retired in 1989 after over 20 years of service.
Ann and Charles loved to travel having visited over 30 states. They toured much of the Caribbean and Mexico. They often traveled to Europe; visiting Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, England, and the Netherlands. Ann was an avid Anglophile, having visited England on four occasions.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at 3:00 pm on Saturday at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West. The family request the those attending wear face masks. Interment will be at the Calverton National Cemetery on Long Island, NY.
In Ann's memory, contributions can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association www.diabetescausestreatments.com/juvenile-diabetes-association
The family would like to thank IU Hospital- ICU, PCU and especially Dr. Kevin Schendel for their wonderful care and support.
You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com