Anna Brantley

Rossville - Anna May Brantley, 79, of Russiaville, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Franciscan Health East of Lafayette. She was born in Adolphus, KY on November 19, 1940 to George and Martha Opal (Stafford) Graves. She was a 1960 graduate of Rossville High School. She married the late Virgil Bushong in 1963. She then married Billie E. Brantley on January 3, 1997, he survives.
Anna had several jobs through the years, including, Chamberland Ice Cream, Del Monte, and cleaning houses. She was a member of New Life Assembly of God and loved to help people in any way she could.
Along with her husband, Anna is survived by her children, Wesley (Tammy) Brantley, William (Jennifer) Brantley, Billy Brantley, Sherry Brantley, and Charlotte Gaither; sister, Betty Ewing; brothers, Jim (Wilma) Graves, Harold (Donna) Graves; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; special friends, Kay Knop, Darla and Lawrence Borden family, Orem family, Joetta Beets family; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other special friends.
Along with her first husband, Anna was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Velma Myers.
Visitation will be held, Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4-7pm at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. Funeral services will be held 11am, Tuesday, August 25 at the funeral home. Brother Ted Orem and Brother Larry Harrison will officiate. Burial will follow at Rossville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor Anna to her family in care of the funeral home to assist with final expenses.
