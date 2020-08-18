Anna Chester
Flora - Anna Rachelle (Johnson) Chester, 60, of Flora, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born December 21, 1959, in Lafayette, to Edward A. Johnson and Adele Tull. She married David Wayne Chester on May 20, 1993 in Battle Ground; he survives.
Anna graduated from Harrison High School in 1978. She had worked for Mallory's and Wesley Manor, and was most recently working in the cafeteria at Frankfort High School. She loved horses and was a supporter of Indiana Horse Rescue. She enjoyed bird watching, spending time in her swimming pool, and most of all being with her dog, Harley, and grandkids.
Along with her husband, Anna is survived by her mother, Adele Johnson of Lafayette; sons, Bradley T. (Misti) Gick of Lafayette and David T. (Megan) Chester of Indianapolis; daughters, Amber Rachelle (Bryan) Howell of Galveston and Courtney Chester of Lebanon; brothers, Ed (Jodi) Johnson of Delphi and Steve Johnson of Florida; sister, Tonia (Jim) Edmunds of Lafayette; and grandchildren, Kyler, Kayleigh, and Corbin Wayne Gick, Ian David Chester, Lauren Rachell Howell, and Kolton, Grace, and Lance Gick.
Anna is preceded in death by her father.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with live-stream video of the service available at www.gendafuneralhome.com
. Burial will follow at Bunnell Cemetery.
In adherence to the current CDC guidelines, it is requested that guests follow the appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Flowers would be appreciated or memorial contributions in Anna's honor may be made to Indiana Horse Rescue, 916 S. Prairie Ave., Frankfort, IN 46041.
Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com
.