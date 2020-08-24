Anna Dell Wortley
Rensselaer - Anna Dell Wortley, age 94, passed away August 24, 2020 at Autumn Trace Senior Communities in Rensselaer, Ind. She was born on October 4, 1925 in Cumberland County, TN to Chester and Julia (Breeding) Wilson.
On March 21, 1946, Anna married Ray Wortley, who preceded her in death on July 2, 1986. She was a devoted homemaker, wife and mother. Anna helped her husband, Ray on their family farm. In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting and fine needle work. She was a member of the Newton Township Home Ec Club and enjoyed playing bunco. She worked with the Jasper County Election Board and was affiliated with the Baptist faith.
Anna is survived by her children, Lee "Allen" (Louise) Wortley and Janice (Robert) Duncan; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Iva Nell Marion. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm. A funeral service will take place at Jackson Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30am with Pastor Derald Ailes officiating. Interment will take place at Memory Gardens of Rensselaer, Ind. immediately following.
