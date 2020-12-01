Anna "Louise" Goris
Lafayette - Anna "Louise" Goris, 94, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Anthony's Healthcare.
She was born August 21, 1926 in Lafayette to the late John C. and Anna (Dykhueson) Burkhouse. She was a graduate of Wea High School. Louise worked as a Bookkeeper for Chrysler-Plymouth Dealership for 18 years.
On November 28, 1973 she married Harold N. Goris in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1991.
Louise was a member of Lafayette Christian Reformed Church. She was also a life-member and active in the Ladies Aid, Friendship Group and Coffee Break Bible Study. She volunteered at the Family Resource Center Bookstore and Love Inc for several years.
Surviving are her stepchildren: Bob (Nancy) Goris of West Lafayette and Sharon (James) Boersma of Grand Rapids, MI; and sister Bertha May Plantenga of Lafayette. She is also survived by several step-grandchildren and step-great-great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Harold, she is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rosemary Bouwkamp and Margaret Keizer, and brother-in-law Charles Plantenga.
Graveside service will be held 10am Friday, December 4, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Lafayette Christian Reformed Church or Lafayette Christian School. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com