1/1
Anna "Louise" Goris
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna "Louise" Goris

Lafayette - Anna "Louise" Goris, 94, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at St. Anthony's Healthcare.

She was born August 21, 1926 in Lafayette to the late John C. and Anna (Dykhueson) Burkhouse. She was a graduate of Wea High School. Louise worked as a Bookkeeper for Chrysler-Plymouth Dealership for 18 years.

On November 28, 1973 she married Harold N. Goris in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on June 22, 1991.

Louise was a member of Lafayette Christian Reformed Church. She was also a life-member and active in the Ladies Aid, Friendship Group and Coffee Break Bible Study. She volunteered at the Family Resource Center Bookstore and Love Inc for several years.

Surviving are her stepchildren: Bob (Nancy) Goris of West Lafayette and Sharon (James) Boersma of Grand Rapids, MI; and sister Bertha May Plantenga of Lafayette. She is also survived by several step-grandchildren and step-great-great grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Harold, she is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Rosemary Bouwkamp and Margaret Keizer, and brother-in-law Charles Plantenga.

Graveside service will be held 10am Friday, December 4, 2020 at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing and current government attendance guidelines. Masks are required. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Lafayette Christian Reformed Church or Lafayette Christian School. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Rest Haven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved