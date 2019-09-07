|
Anna Jean "Jeanie" Ness
Lafayette - Anna Jean "Jeanie" Ness passed away on August 24, 2019, at the Alexandria Care Center, Alexandria, IN.
She fought the monster, Alzheimer's Disease, for 11 years residing in nursing homes since 2008. Now she is free!
Jeanie was born on December 24, 1939, in Topeka Kansas.
She was a graduate of Mill Creek High School, Mill Creek, IN. Jeanie also received a Bachelor and Master's degree at Purdue University, Lafayette, IN. from the School of Consumer Science.
She was a middle income advocate as a certified financial planner, enrolled agent, and tax preparer, specializing in clergy taxes. Jeanie was the founder and President of Ness Financial Services for 18 years. She was a 50 year member of the American Baptist Churches in Indiana and Kentucky and served one year as President.
Jeanie was married August 2, 1958, to The Rev Dr. Howard G. Ness.
Jeanie mothered 3 children: Douglas G. Ness, Houston, Tx, Craig (Nip) H. Ness, Chesterfield, IN, and Tamara A. Ness-Haville, Charlotte, NC.
10 grandchildren: Aaron, Adam (Natalie), Michael, Logan, Emily, Brandon, Annie, Andrew, Micah (Daniel), and Taylor (Samantha).
8 great-grand children: Ryleigh, Jordyne, Jazmyne, Izabella, Cavaughn, Coraline, Leighton, and Lochlan.
Sister, Mary L Ness, (Dennis L Ness) South Bend, IN, and a half-sister, Connie (Ken) Reeves, Franklin, IN
A memorial Celebration of Life will be held at Dublin Farm, 517 South Washington St., Chesterfield, IN 46017 near mother's day, May 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.
Condolences can be emailed to: [email protected] or Howard Ness, 517 South Washington St, Chesterfield, IN 46017.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 7, 2019