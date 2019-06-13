Anna Kathryn Luff



Lafayette - Anna Kathryn Luff, 83, of Lafayette, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.



She was born July 15, 1935 to Fondo Edward and Mary Ellen (Hobaugh) Sholty. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Anna retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital where she worked as a Ward Secretary, prior to that she worked as a Nurse's Aide.



On August 8, 1954 she married James Raymond Luff at Brown Street United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1995.



Anna was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing games especially board games and Yahtzee. She also loved to play her violin.



She is survived by her children: Diana Luff of Palmer, AK, Susan (Richard "Joe") Bixler and Randy (Sandy) Luff both of Lafayette; brother Ed (Donna) Sholty of Delphi and daughter-in-law Marsha Luff of Frankfort. She is also survived by six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.



Along with her husband James, she is preceded in death by her parents and son James Robert Luff.



Funeral service will be held 2pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at Dayton United Methodist Church with Pastor Eric Schneider officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Community Cancer Network or the American Kidney Foundation.